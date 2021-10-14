SET drops despite country reopening and rising oil price

According to the government's plan, fully vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries will be allowed to enter the country without mandatory quarantine from November 1 this year.



It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price of over US$80 per barrel.



"However, the index would be under pressure due to rising US September Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing programme this year," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were AOT, U, TRUE, KBANK, CPALL, IRPC, PTT, BANPU, CPN and PTTEP.



Other Asian indices were up except Indexes in China:



Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,550.93, up 410.65 points or 1.46 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,558.28, down 3.48 points or 0.10 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,341.38, down 11.70 points or 0.08 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,020.34, up 57.75 points or 0.23 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,988.64, up 44.23 points or 1.50 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,387.28, up 39.29 points or 0.24 per cent.