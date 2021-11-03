SET loses 0.37 per cent despite positive news of SCBX investing in Bitkub

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Wednesday would fluctuate between 1,610 and 1,630 points.

It said negative sentiment of falling oil price and investors' move to follow the outcome of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Opec+ meetings would pressure the index.

"However, mass buy-ups of SCB which gained its unique positive sentiment and shares whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.