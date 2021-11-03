SET loses 0.37 per cent despite positive news of SCBX investing in Bitkub

The index fell after rising by 4.11 points or 0.25 per cent on Tuesday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Wednesday would fluctuate between 1,610 and 1,630 points.
It said negative sentiment of falling oil price and investors' move to follow the outcome of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Opec+ meetings would pressure the index.
"However, mass buy-ups of SCB which gained its unique positive sentiment and shares whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were SCB, TRUE, KBANK, BANPU, BBL, DELTA, DTAC, HENG, IRPC and KCE.
Other Asian indices were down with one exception:
China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,498.54, down 7.09 points or 0.20 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,367.78, down 9.49 points or 0.066 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,024.75, down 74.92 points or 0.30 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,975.71, down 37.78 points or 1.25 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,122.16, up 56.19 points or 0.33 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei Index was closed for Culture Day.
Related stories:
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021