SET slides on worries over QE tapering, 3Q performance announcement

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Monday would fluctuate between 1,615 and 1,635 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the decline in US jobless claims, the efficiency result of Pfizer's Covid-19 pill and rising oil price.

However, fund flow volatility due to the US Federal Reserve's move to taper its quantitative easing programme and third-quarter performance announcement would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.