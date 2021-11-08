Fri, November 19, 2021

SET slides on worries over QE tapering, 3Q performance announcement

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,626.13 on Monday, down 0.09 points or 0.01 per cent. Transactions totalled 86.63 billion baht with an index high of 1,635.62 and a low of 1,621.35.

The index slightly fell for the second day running after dropping by 0.05 points or 0.00 per cent on Friday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Monday would fluctuate between 1,615 and 1,635 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the decline in US jobless claims, the efficiency result of Pfizer's Covid-19 pill and rising oil price.

However, fund flow volatility due to the US Federal Reserve's move to taper its quantitative easing programme and third-quarter performance announcement would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, GUNKUL, AOT, DELTA, GPSC, GULF, PTT, SCB, CPALL and BBL.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,507.05, down 104.52 points or 0.35 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,498.63, up 7.06 points or 0.20 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,508.86, up 46.24 points or 0.32 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,763.77, down 106.74 points or 0.43 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,960.20, down 9.07 points or 0.31 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,415.30, up 118.40 points or 0.68 per cent.

