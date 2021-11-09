SET rebounds on US infrastructure bill, country reopening trend

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Tuesday would rise to between 1,630 and 1,635 points as the US Congress has passed a US$1 trillion infrastructure package in a bid to boost the economy.

It said the index also gained positive sentiment from country reopening trend after Pfizer's antiviral pill showed 89 per cent effectiveness against Covid-19.

However, fund flow volatility during the third-quarter performance announcement, as well as mass sell-offs of shares in response to stock market technical signals, would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.