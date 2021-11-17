Fri, November 19, 2021

business

SET advances on positive ECB signals, US-China trade talks

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,644.60 on Wednesday, up 0.59 points or 0.04 per cent. Transactions totalled 83.42 billion baht with an index high of 1,651.51 and a low of 1,642.36.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Wednesday would fluctuate between 1,635-1,655 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the European Central Bank signalling it would not raise the interest rate next year, believing that rising inflation is short term impact due to the energy crisis.

It added that a smoothly US-China trade meeting would also help boost the index.

"However, Thai stocks would be under pressure due to falling oil price below US$80 per barrel, especially shares related to energy," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were TRUE, KBANK, SAWAD, JMT, SCGP, SCB, PTT, BAM, TTB and AOT.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

  • Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,688.33, down 119.79 points or 0.40 per cent.
  • China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,537.37, up 15.58 points or 0.44 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,711.18, up 97.21 points or 0.67 per cent.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,650.08, down 63.70 points or 0.25 per cent.
  • South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,962.42, down 34.79 points or 1.16 per cent.
  • Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,764.04, up 70.91 points or 0.40 per cent.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.