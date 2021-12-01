SET rebounds 1.41 per cent after a four-day slide

The index rebounded after falling by 1.32 per cent on Tuesday, 1.30 per cent on Monday, 2.30 per cent on Friday and 0.08 per cent on Thursday.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, AOT, ADVANC, SCB, PTT, KCE, SCC, EA, BBL and BANPU.
Other Asian indices were up with one exception:
Published : December 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
