Tue, December 07, 2021

SET rebounds 1.41 per cent after a four-day slide

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,590.81 on Wednesday, up 22.12 points or 1.41 per cent. Transactions totalled 93.86 billion baht with an index high of 1,591.86 and a low of 1,563.04.

The index rebounded after falling by 1.32 per cent on Tuesday, 1.30 per cent on Monday, 2.30 per cent on Friday and 0.08 per cent on Thursday.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, AOT, ADVANC, SCB, PTT, KCE, SCC, EA, BBL and BANPU.

Other Asian indices were up with one exception:

  • Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,935.62, up 113.86 points or 0.41 per cent.
  • China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,576.89, up 13.00 points or 0.36 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,794.25, down 1.49 points or 0.010 per cent.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 23,658.92, up 183.66 points or 0.78 per cent.
  • South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,899.72, up 60.71 points or 2.14 per cent.
  • Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,585.99, up 158.23 points or 0.91 per cent.

