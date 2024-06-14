OIC envoys’ visit sparks hope for trade, tourism in Thailand’s South

Yindee Poonpinyo, president of the Career Group Network in Yala, said she hopes the province will attract international buyers who recognise its potential. To achieve this, she said, the government should align with target countries’ demands.

Sabareeyah Chemoh, the village head of Sala Lookkai in Narathiwat, emphasised the importance of tourism for the local economy.

“We hope the ambassadors promote our provinces in their countries,” she said, adding that there was a need for more government support in many areas.

Sabareeyah noted that there are plenty of Thai students studying the Holy Quran and Islam in OIC countries, adding that education is another area where more support is needed.

Concerns over insurgency

Meanwhile, Wannapong said SBPAC recognises that insurgency in the deep South is a primary concern for tourists and investors. However, he said, as per the National Security Council’s data, attacks have shown a downward trend since 2016. Between October 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, there were 56 acts of violence resulting in 22 deaths, marking a 66% reduction compared to 2017, when 166 acts of violence were recorded.

“Locals are very keen on tourism and investment. They are more than open to it and this is an important first step. Others will follow,” added Thanawat from the Department of Information.

Separately, Brunei Ambassador Pengiran Sahari Pengiran Salleh noted several cultural similarities between the deep South and his country, and highlighted Thailand as a key trading partner, especially in rice imports.

The ambassador said he hoped this visit would encourage other OIC countries to explore new opportunities in sectors like halal food and other industries in the South of Thailand.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also doubles as deputy PM, said this visit strengthened bilateral ties, contributing to stability, sustainability and prosperity. He also highlighted Thailand’s commitment to cooperating with Muslim countries in food security, energy and climate change.