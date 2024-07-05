Pichai reiterates government’s commitment to achieve 3% GDP growth

His commitment came after the World Bank's latest Thailand Economic Monitor lowered the country's gross domestic product growth forecast from 2.8% to 2.4%, citing various Thai economic agencies and think-tanks.

He explained that the World Bank's decision could be based on the government's lack of tools, budget, or projects to boost the economy. However, those tools and packages would be implemented properly later, he said.

Citing that the previous GDP projection included the digital wallet scheme, which increased the growth number, he said the World Bank had not included the impact of the scheme in its current forecast as it was still being approved. As a result, the growth figure has been lowered.

He emphasised that the government was still targeting 3% economic growth this year, and vowed that all relevant agencies would work tirelessly to achieve it.

Regarding the recent proposal package to stimulate Thailand's stock market, which the ministry unveiled on Tuesday and drew an indifferent response from investors, Pichai said that he felt no pressure.

The package, he said, was an attempt by the ministry to do something and prevent the market’s slump. It would at least help prevent further fall in stock value.

Last week, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index experienced volatility as a result of massive net sell-offs by foreign investors for 27 consecutive days, since May 21. The trend continues this week. The SET Index fell below the psychological support level of 1,300 points on Monday, owing to domestic political uncertainties and the implementation of the uptick rule, which requires stock regulators to increase their supervision of short-selling transactions.