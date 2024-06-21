FTI refutes speculation of price war between EV and ICE automakers

The recent price slashing of both electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles have sparked speculation that a new round of price wars is about to erupt.

The speculation, however, has been dismissed by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), who said that the move is just a marketing technique and a normal phenomenon in the highly competitive automotive market.

Rêver Automotive, the authorised dealer of Chinese EV under BYD brand in Thailand, has cut the prices of several models up to 160,000 baht, including the new 2024 BYD Dolphin. The promotion however only lasts until the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Japanese automakers Mazda and Nissan this month launched campaigns offering discounts from 100,000 to 140,000 baht on their ICE and hybrid vehicles.

Surapong Paisitpatanapong, deputy chairman and spokesperson for the FTI’s Automotive Industry Group, said on Thursday that the current situation is not considered a price war, but merely the use of a marketing technique amid increasing competition.

“Only selected models of ICE vehicles and EVs are discounted, and only for a limited time. This is a marketing campaign for the auto market, which has been highly competitive even before the arrival of EVs,” he said.

“Automakers want to increase sales to maximise their production, thus decrease the cost per unit, under the principle of economy of scale,” said Surapong. “Furthermore, new models are usually cheaper due to having smaller engines, in line with the carbon reduction trend.”