Consumer council tells BYD to compensate EV buyers who paid higher price

The council’s secretary-general, Saree Ongsomwang, said the buyers of BYD cars and SUVs shortly before the price discounts were victims of unfair selling practices and should receive compensation from the manufacturer.

She said BYD’s sales personnel must have been in the know about the upcoming discount campaign and therefore they were obliged by professional etiquette to alert their customers.

Instead, the upcoming price discount information was withheld from buyers, putting them at a disadvantage when the company cut the prices of those vehicles, Saree said.

She said the council was not against price discounts by BYD and other auto manufacturers.