BYD’s first plant outside China starts EV manufacturing in Rayong

The factory has a maximum production capacity of 150,000 cars per year, with a total investment of over 35 billion baht.

After BYD, known for its automobile and technology products, entered the Thai market, it began with the introduction of its first electric vehicle (EV) model, the Atto 3. The distributor for this model in Thailand is Rêver Automotive, managed by Pratarnwong and Pratarnporn Phornprapha.

Simultaneously, BYD in China sought investment promotion privileges from the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI). It took 16 months to construct the factory at the WHA Industrial Estate in Rayong, and the first model to roll off the production line is the BYD Dolphin.