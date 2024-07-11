Domestic and overseas sales of EVs will prevent oversupply, BOI assures

The board secretary-general, Narit Therdsteerasukdi, who is also secretary of National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee, said automakers in Thailand have complied with the conditions under the government’s EV3.0 policy.

The policy offers import tax exemption as well as other subsidies to EV-makers, but sets a 1:1 ratio for cars manufactured locally against those imported in 2024, and a 1:1.5 ratio for local production versus imports in 2025.

“Apart from selling domestically, EV-makers in Thailand also plan to export vehicles,” he said.