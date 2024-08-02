Thailand launches network for standardised small EV batteries

A public-private network was recently launched to promote cooperation to develop technology for the making of standardised swappable batteries for small electric vehicles (EVs).

This development matches the government’s policy of making Thailand an EV hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), an agency under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), unveiled its tie-up with the Thailand Energy Storage Technology Association (TESTA) at the International Energy Storage Forum 2024 in Bangkok on July 5.

Supachai Jaisamut, an adviser to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, said this public-private network is part of the government’s “MHESI for EV” policy, which aims to promote the ministry as a central agency in developing new technology and innovation to boost the country’s EV industry.

The policy covers three key aspects, namely human resource development, facilitating the transition from internal combustion engine vehicles to EVs, and research and development to improve the value chain of the EV industry, he said.

Supachai said TSRI and TESTA will both serve as leaders of the network, which comprises other agencies from both the public and private sectors who will contribute their expertise and experience in technology innovation.

They are the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Office of National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO), Thailand Automotive Institute, Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT), Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and operators of EV-related businesses.