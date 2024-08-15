With Chinese help, Thailand aims to become production hub

Last year, about 76,000 EVs were sold in Thailand, with about 80 % of them Chinese models, according to Thai authorities.

Many Chinese automakers, including MG, Great Wall Motor, NETA, Changan and GAC Aion, have chosen the kingdom as their primary production base in the region.

According to The Board of Investment of Thailand, most Chinese EV makers have agreed to the government's request to use auto parts made by Thai companies. Great Wall Motor, for instance, wants to source 80 to 90 % of its EV components from local materials.

Chongqing-based Changan Automobile, which has committed to investing up to 10 billion baht in Thailand, will start with a local content proportion of 60 %, increasing it to 90 % in the future, the Bangkok Post reported.

"Chinese EV enterprises are bringing production lines to Thailand, which not only enhances local employment but also meets the requirement of our own target of transforming some eastern provinces into a new corridor of innovation and economic growth," said Kanate Wangpaichitr, assistant secretary general of the Eastern Economic Corridor, an economic promotion zone.

The EEC lies at the heart of Thailand's 20-year strategy to achieve high-income status by 2036 through a range of top-down initiatives

"Collaboration between Thailand and China on high-quality EV production is a reflection of China's modernization and its benefits to the Global South," said Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said China's high-quality development and high-level opening up provide great opportunities for Southeast Asian countries to accelerate industrial upgrades and reforms through joint efforts with China.

"For example, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and EEC — two areas that enjoy close proximity — can make their respective advantages complementary to each other. Such collaboration will bring win-win results to both sides and benefit its people," he added.

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network