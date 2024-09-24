Thailand’s vehicle production, sales plummet over 20% in August

The manufacturing and sales of vehicles in Thailand fell by more than 20% in August compared to the same period last year, stats from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) show.

Surapong Phaisitpattanapong, advisor and spokesman of FTI’s automobile club, said 119,680 vehicles were produced in August, marking a year-on-year drop of 20.56% in August and 4.12% decline from the previous month.

He said from January to August, the total number of vehicles manufactured reached 1,005,749, representing a year-on-year

drop of 17.69%. The slump was primarily due to a reduction in vehicles made for the domestic market, with only 36,892 units manufactured, down 40.49% year on year.