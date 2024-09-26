Clock’s ticking for Thai and Japanese auto companies in fast-changing market

Thai Summit’s senior vice president Chanaphan Juangroongruangkit said Thai automotive suppliers were at risk of losing orders for automotive components, as Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers had started to rely on manufacturers from China.

She added that Japanese automakers had started to reduce their production capacity or close manufacturing factories in Thailand.

“Chinese original equipment manufacturers [OEM] are considering allowing their suppliers from China to set up production bases in Thailand,” she said.

However, she said Thai automotive suppliers still have four to eight years to cope with this risk as Chinese automakers would not invest in automotive component factories during the first phase of their production in Thailand.