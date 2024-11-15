Motor Expo 2024 aims to give ailing Thai auto industry a shot in the arm

Cutting-edge automotive technology and a diverse range of vehicles from both established and emerging brands will be on display at the 41st Motor Expo from November 29 to December 10 at the Challenger Impact Muang Thong Thani.

This year’s event, themed “Innovative Spirit: Futuristic Vehicles”, is being held at a crucial time for the Thai automotive market, which has faced challenges in recent months. With sales figures falling short of expectations, the event aims to stimulate demand and breathe new life into the industry.

Kwanchai Paphatphong, chairman of the event, revealed that this year’s expo will feature 42 car brands from nine countries, showcasing a mix of new models, concept cars, and popular vehicles.

Visitors can expect to see the latest offerings from renowned brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Honda, as well as emerging players such as AION, BYD, and Tesla.

The motorcycle segment will also be well-represented, with 22 brands from seven countries displaying a wide range of motorcycles, from classic cruisers to high-performance sport bikes.

