Motor Expo 2024 sees record bookings despite market challenges

The 41st Thailand International Motor Expo 2024 wrapped up on Tuesday with a record 54,513 vehicle reservations, surpassing last year’s total of 53,248.
This year’s event, which kicked off on November 28 at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok, confirmed Toyota as the leader in bookings, followed by BYD and Honda securing the third spot.
Despite a general slump in the auto market, the annual Motor Expo remains a key end-of-year event for automakers to boost sales and showcase new models. However, stricter lending policies may affect how many reservations convert into actual sales.
A five-year snapshot highlights the growth in reservations as follows:
2019: 37,489
2020: 33,753
2021: 39,125
2022: 36,679
2023: 53,248
2024: 54,513
Top brands by reservation
Toyota led with 8,297 bookings, followed by BYD (including Denza) with 6,917, and Honda with 5,081. Other notable performers included Aion, MG and Deepal.
The full reservation breakdown is:
Toyota: 8,297
BYD (including Denza): 6,917
Honda: 5,081
Aion: 3,668
MG: 3,311
Deepal: 2,756
Mitsubishi: 2,609
Nissan: 2,219
Great Wall Motor: 2,060
Neta: 2,016
Isuzu: 1,942
Mazda: 1,509
BMW: 1,331
Ford: 1,154
Mercedes-Benz: 1,122
Suzuki: 1,012
OMODA & JAECOO: 1,008
Zeekr: 866
Geely: 766
XPeng: 638
Denza: 577
Hyundai: 555
Riddara: 532
Kia: 468
Wuling: 389
Avatr: 337
Volvo: 330
Mini: 230
Tesla: 193
Audi: 141
Leapmotor: 117
Lexus: 99
Porsche: 92
Juneyao: 63
M'Z Speed: 40
Peugeot: 22
Lotus: 20
Maserati: 15
Jeep: 11