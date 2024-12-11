Motor Expo 2024 sees record bookings despite market challenges

The 41st Thailand International Motor Expo 2024 wrapped up on Tuesday with a record 54,513 vehicle reservations, surpassing last year’s total of 53,248.

This year’s event, which kicked off on November 28 at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok, confirmed Toyota as the leader in bookings, followed by BYD and Honda securing the third spot.

Despite a general slump in the auto market, the annual Motor Expo remains a key end-of-year event for automakers to boost sales and showcase new models. However, stricter lending policies may affect how many reservations convert into actual sales.

A five-year snapshot highlights the growth in reservations as follows:



2019: 37,489

2020: 33,753

2021: 39,125

2022: 36,679

2023: 53,248

2024: 54,513

