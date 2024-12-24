NPLs lead to drop in vehicle sales, production in Thailand

The manufacturing and sales of vehicles in Thailand during the first 11 months of this year dropped by 20.14% and 26.69% respectively, year on year, the Automotive Industry Club reported on Tuesday.

The club, which falls under the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), attributed the decline to a surge in non-performing loans (NPLs) among car buyers in the third quarter.

Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the auto club, said a total of 1,364,119 vehicles had been manufactured in Thailand from January to November, marking a 20.14% decline compared to the same period last year. Of these, 117,251 vehicles were produced in November, down 28.23% from the same period last year, Surapong said.