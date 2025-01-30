Gartner identifies key automotive trends for 2025

• EV Shipment Forecast to Grow 17% in 2025

• By 2030, Over 50% of All Vehicle Models Marketed by Automakers Will Be EVs

• Some Automotive Factories to Close or Be Sold to Other Automakers

“Software and electrification will remain the two main drivers of the automotive sector’s transformation. However, in 2025, automakers will face uncertainties regarding emission regulations and growing trade tensions between China and the West, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) market,” said Pedro Pacheco, VP Analyst at Gartner.

The evolving political landscape in the US and European Union (EU) is reopening the discussion on vehicle emission regulations, creating uncertainty for the automotive industry. As a result, some original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) may be reluctant to centre EVs in their strategy.