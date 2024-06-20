Thai banks’ sector outlook revised to neutral on slow recovery

Slowing exports and weak consumer sentiment have hurt Thailand’s economic prospects, with the Thai finance ministry revising its GDP growth forecast last month to 2.4% from 2.8%.

The Thai banking system's operating profit/risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio rose to 1.9% in 2023 from the pandemic low of 1.2% in 2020, on rising interest rates and reduced credit costs. However, Fitch believes that the earnings recovery has peaked, and there appears to be limited space for further improvement in banks’ net interest margins or provisioning expenses. Low levels of economic activity will also affect loan growth, which Fitch now expects at 3% in 2024, down from our original forecast of 5%.