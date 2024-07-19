Krungsri reports H1 2024 earnings of 15.75 billion baht

In the first half of 2024, Krungsri's corporate and SME loans grew by 0.8%, driven by support for businesses’ working capital needs, while retail loans contracted by 3.5%, highlighting strict lending standards amid high borrower debt burdens. Total loans contracted by 1.3%.

Highlights of Krungsri’s consolidated first-half 2024 performance:

Net profit: Recorded at 15,752 million baht, down 7.9% from 1H/23, mainly due to higher expected credit loss (ECL) provisions. Operating profits grew by 26.0%, supported by ASEAN acquisitions in 2023 and higher domestic operating profits.

Loans: Decreased by 1.3% or 25,273 million baht from December 2023, with a 3.5% contraction in retail loans but a 0.8% increase in corporate and SME loans.