SCBX announces Q2 net profit of 10 billion baht

For the quarter, net interest income rose 5.8% YoY to 32.6 billion baht, driven by an expansion in net interest margin (NIM) and a slight overall loan growth of 0.6% YoY through strict new loan underwriting practices and a focus on quality customers amid a challenging business environment. Fee and other income declined by 8.3% YoY to 10.3 billion baht due to decreases in bancassurance fees, transactional fees, and lending-related fees.

Operating expenses increased by 9.1% YoY to 18.6 billion baht. The cost-to-income ratio, excluding one-off expenses from the Robinhood app closure, was 41.2%.