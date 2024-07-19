CIMB Thai posts net profit of THB 1.2946 billion for 6M2024

As of 30 June 2024, total gross loans (inclusive of loans guaranteed by other banks and loans to financial institutions) stood at THB 251.4 billion, an increase of 2.6% from 31 December 2023.

Deposits (inclusive of bills of exchange, debentures and selected structured deposit products) stood at THB 316.1 billion, an increase of 1.8% from THB 310.4 billion as at the end of December 2023. The modified loan-to-deposit ratio was higher at 79.5%, compared to 78.9% as at 31 December 2023.

Gross non-performing loans (“NPL”) stood at THB 7.5 billion, with a lower equivalent gross NPL ratio of 2.9% compared to 3.3% as of 31 December 2023. The lower NPL ratio was mainly attributed to the sale of several NPLs in 2024, improvement in efficiency on risk management policies and asset quality management, as well as loan collection processes.

CIMB Thai’s loan loss coverage ratio as of 30 June 2024 stood at 129.1% compared to 124.2% at the end of December 2023. Total allowance for expected credit losses stood at THB 9.1 billion, THB 1.5 billion over the Bank of Thailand’s reserve requirements.

Total consolidated capital funds as of 30 June 2024 stood at THB 59.3 billion. The BIS ratio stood at 20.8%, of which 15.5% comprised Tier-1 capital.

For the remainder of 2024, CIMB Thai Bank will expedite its strategy to become a "Digital-led Bank with ASEAN Reach", which leverages the Bank's strengths in ASEAN, digitalization, wealth management, consumer finance, and sustainability.

"Our key strategy is to create a digital ecosystem that enhances our services in the modern world through the CIMB THAI mobile banking app. Recently, we introduced new features that allow customers to open investment accounts, monitor investment portfolios, and invest in the secondary bond market 24 hours a day, anytime and anywhere.

In addition, Fixed D, our fully digital and paperless fixed deposit solution offering good returns and high flexibility, was launched on the CIMB Thai app. in May 2024. This aligns with our concept of 'It's Simpler This Way!', making our banking app simpler, customizable, and comprehensive in one platform.

We have also expanded our service channels through a partnership with TrueMoney, a leading digital financial service provider in Southeast Asia. This collaboration opens a new channel that offers opportunities for customers to invest in the secondary bond market. We carefully select and offer high-quality bonds, making them conveniently accessible through the TrueMoney application," said Paul Wong.