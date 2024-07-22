Kasikornbank announced a net profit of 26.139 billion baht for H1 2024

Manufacturing and household spending faced challenges from production costs, debt burdens, and incomplete income recovery. For the remainder of 2024, the Thai economy is expected to stay on track due to accelerated budget disbursement and exports benefiting from a low base last year.

However, rising costs, including energy and minimum wages, and the details of government stimulus measures need close monitoring.

Amid these challenges, KBank remains focused on its 3+1 strategic priorities to deliver sustainable value in an unpredictable economic environment.

In Q2 2024, KBank and its subsidiaries reported a net profit of 12.653 billion baht, a 6.18% decrease from the previous quarter, mainly due to decreased net interest and fee income, while net premiums earned gradually recovered.

Operating expenses increased by 5.67% to 21.888 billion baht, within the bank's cost and productivity management framework.

KBank set aside an expected credit loss (ECL) of 11.672 billion baht, consistent with the previous quarter, reflecting the current situation and supporting uncertainties that may affect the economic recovery. The coverage ratio increased to 151.87%.