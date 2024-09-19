Trend of global central banks hints at looming policy rate cut

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) may soon follow the trend of central banks in developed countries that have recently slashed their policy rate, Asia Plus Securities predicted on Wednesday.

The securities analyst company cited the rate cut announced by the European Central Bank and National Bank of Denmark last Thursday by 0.25%, to 3.50% and 3.1%, respectively.

Earlier on August 14, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand reduced its interest rate for the first time in four years by 0.25% to 5.25%.

The following day, the People's Bank of China cut the country’s interest rate by 0.15% to 2.5%, while Sweden’s Riksbank also cut the policy rate by 0.25% to 3.5% on August 20.

In a recent development, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut the interest rate by a half percentage point for the first time in four years to 5%, in a move to bolster the job market.

Asia Plus said the rate cuts announced by global central banks and quick strengthening of baht, while restoring the confidence in the capital market, are negatively affecting the export sector.

“This puts Thailand in a situation where cutting the policy rate is advisable,” said the company. “We expect the BOT’s Monetary Policy Committee to approve at least a 0.25% rate cut before the end of the year.”

The MPC has maintained the interest rate of 2.5% since November last year.