TMBThanachart reported a net profit of THB 5.23 billion in Q3 2024

As one of its priorities, the Bank has continued to provide support to customers in line with the direction of responsible lending and household debt resolution. Our ongoing support includes the Debt Consolidation program as TTB aims to help customers improve their liquidity sustainably. Currently, the number of customers participating in the Debt Consolidation program has risen to 31,000 persons from 17,000 persons at the end of last year, which could translate into a reduction in interest burdens by approximately THB 1.90 billion.

Details of 3Q24 and 9M24 key operating performance are as follows:

As of 3Q24, total loans amounted to THB 1,253 billion, a 5.7% decline from the end of 2023 (YTD), in line with the prudent loan growth direction while targeted products continued to grow, particularly cash-your-home (+10% YTD), cash-your-car (+6% YTD) and personal loans (+9% YTD). The decrease in outstanding loans was primarily a result of loan repayments from large corporations, a slowdown in hire purchase loans due to a weak auto market and proactive asset quality management through sales and write-off activities which led to a 2% YTD decrease in NPLs.

Deposit stood at THB 1,296 billion, a 6.5% decrease YTD, in line with liquidity management to align deposit growth with slow loan demand. A key factor was mainly a decrease in high-cost deposits, while retail deposits continued to grow as planned such as ttb all free which offers transactional benefits and accident insurance. Despite such a decline, the Bank’s liquidity remained high as reflected by the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of 97%. This was because the Bank had expanded deposits by 4.3% in 4Q23 as a preparation for 2024 operation, providing the Bank flexibility in managing funding costs.

In 3Q24 the Bank reported THB 17.22 billion of total operating income and THB 7.295 billion of operating expenses. As a result, 9M24 operating income came in at THB 52.266 billion, relatively stable YoY. Operating expenses were at THB 22.075 billion, a decrease of 3.8% YoY, reflecting effective cost management.

In terms of NPL management, the Bank has focused on effective NPL resolution through sales and write-off activities. With that, NPLs as of Sep-24 reduced by 2% YTD to THB 40.224 billion, representing a relatively low NPL ratio of 2.7%. Meanwhile, the NPL coverage ratio remained high at 149%, in line with the target.

As asset quality was in control, provision was at THB 4.764 billion in 3Q24 or declined by 10% QoQ. For 9M24, the provision totalled THB 15.162 billion, still higher than 9M23 as the Bank has set extra provisions for Management Overlay since the beginning of the year. This was an additional cushion to a normal business level (Normal Provision) to strengthen the buffer against economic uncertainties. After provision and tax, the Bank reported net profit for 3Q24 and 9M24 of THB 5.230 billion and THB 15.919 billion, respectively.

Lastly, the capital position remained robust. As of 3Q24, CAR was at 19.7% and the Tier 1 ratio was at 17.3%, an increase in QoQ. Overall, the capital figures remain one of the top tiers in the banking industry and well above the Bank of Thailand's minimum requirement for D-SIBs at 12.0% for CAR and 9.5% for Tier 1.

Piti concluded, “For the rest of the year, the Bank will maintain its prudent business direction on the backdrop of uncertain macro-outlook. However, with healthy financial fundamentals, ttb is in a strong position to withstand with economic headwinds. We will continue to provide customer supports in line with the direction of responsible lending and household debt resolution and pursue commitment to all stakeholders.”