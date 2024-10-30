Finance Ministry urges ‘suitable’ policy rate

The Finance Ministry has called upon the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to employ monetary policies that facilitate economic growth, including setting a suitable policy rate, in a bid to keep the bank’s proposed inflation framework of 1-3%.

Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira met on Tuesday with BOT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput to discuss monetary and financial policies before setting the target inflation framework for fiscal 2025 to present to the Cabinet meeting in December.

Thailand has been setting the target for headline inflation at 1-3% in the past nine years, but inflation in three of those years (2018, 2021, 2023) has failed to meet the target.

"Setting an inflation target framework is a secondary issue since inflation can fluctuate based on various factors such as investment, revenue, and purchasing power. Therefore, setting the inflation target at 1-3% may not have significant effects,” Pichai said after the meeting.

He said the ministry is willing to maintain the previous target of 1-3%. However, the actual inflation rate must be above 1% and can move up to an appropriate point or the median of 2%, he added.

“To keep the inflation rate at a suitable level, the BOT and Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) must employ monetary policies that facilitate economic growth,” said the minister. “This includes setting a suitable policy rate which will help boost foreign direct investment and maintain Thailand’s competitiveness against competitors.”