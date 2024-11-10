830 economists sign appeal against political interference in BOT

The so-called “Economists for Society” group announced on Saturday it had gathered 830 signatures to appeal against the selection of a person with political connections as the next chairman of the Bank of Thailand’s board of directors.

As of Saturday, the group said that 830 economists, including four former BOT governors, had signed its appeal to the selection committee to be careful in selecting the next BOT board chairman so that politicians in power could not interfere in the monetary policies of the central bank.

The selection of the BOT board chairman has been postponed twice – on October 8 and November 4. The committee is meeting on Monday (November 11).