Thai banking sector to weather government\'s debt relief programme

The Thai government's latest debt-relief proposals are expected to have minimal impact on banking-sector credit metrics in 2025, according to a statement released this week by Fitch Ratings.



The limited scope of the initiative, while aimed at addressing household-debt concerns, is unlikely to influence bank lending patterns significantly or boost economic growth.



The programme, which could potentially assist borrowers with collective debts of up to 890 billion baht, faces practical limitations in its effectiveness.



Most eligible borrowers are believed to have debts already categorised as Stage 2 or Stage 3 loans, for which banks have typically made provisions or written off.