Thai banks face new mandates to curb financing of juntas

The Anti-Money Laundering Office and Bank of Thailand have jointly called on Thai banks to strictly enforce international financial regulations that prevent juntas, such as Myanmar’s, from using financial services for arms procurement.

The AMLO and BOT issued a directive to all financial institutions in Thailand to rigorously adhere to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism and Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction Financing (AML/CTPF) regulations. These measures are designed to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and the financing of weapons proliferation.

The joint policy, which took effect on December 27, mandates Thai banks to conduct thorough checks on clients in line with risk proportionality and implement management measures accordingly.