Pichai calls for speedy selection of new Bank of Thailand chair

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Thursday that he will tell the selection committee to expedite the process of appointing a new chairperson for the Bank of Thailand (BOT) board after the last nominee was disqualified.

He said that the current caretaker chairman, Porametee Vimolsiri, is set to end his term in mid-January and the selection process should be accelerated. Though Porametee’s official tenure ended on September 16, he has remained as caretaker chairman.

The selection panel had previously chosen Kittirat Na-Ranong, a former deputy prime minister and finance minister, for the role.