Thai banks load cash for expected Chinese New Year rush

Commercial banks in Thailand are reserving over 100 billion baht in cash to meet the expected surge in demand for cash during the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities.

The funds will be used to facilitate the distribution of "Ang Pao" (red envelopes containing money), the purchase of offerings, and support the government's "Easy E-Receipt 2.0" initiative.

Budsakorn Teerapunyachai, assistant governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s Payment Systems and Infrastructure sector, estimated that banks will withdraw approximately 40 billion baht in cash.

The BOT has prepared various denominations to meet the increased demand for cash among the public during this year's Chinese New Year, alongside economic activities stemming from government measures.

The central bank has emphasised that commercial banks must ensure equitable distribution and allocation of banknotes to the public.