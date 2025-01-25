Feb 7 deadline for nomination of candidates for new BOT chairman

The selection process for chairman of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to succeed Porametee Vimolsiri, whose term expired after serving as acting chairman for 120 days as of January 16, has been ongoing for more than five months. Recently, the process was reverted to the initial step, requiring nominations from the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the BOT governor.
This follows the disqualification of Kittiratt Na-Ranong, former deputy prime minister and finance minister, because of a ruling by the joint meeting of three committees from the Council of State. The majority determined that Kittiratt’s political role rendered him ineligible, as the BOT chairman must not have held a political position within the past year.
Deadline for Nominations: February 7
Sathit Limpongpan, chairman of the Selection Committee for the BOT chairman, said that after receiving the Council of State's official ruling, the selection committee convened on January 22 to draft a formal notification to the Ministry of Finance and the BOT.
This notification outlines the procedures for selecting the BOT chairman, requiring both the Ministry of Finance and the central bank to submit their nominations by February 7. The nominees will then proceed through the selection process.
Eligibility Criteria for Nominees:
Nominees for the position must not possess any of the following disqualifying characteristics: