Feb 7 deadline for nomination of candidates for new BOT chairman

The selection process for chairman of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to succeed Porametee Vimolsiri, whose term expired after serving as acting chairman for 120 days as of January 16, has been ongoing for more than five months. Recently, the process was reverted to the initial step, requiring nominations from the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the BOT governor.

This follows the disqualification of Kittiratt Na-Ranong, former deputy prime minister and finance minister, because of a ruling by the joint meeting of three committees from the Council of State. The majority determined that Kittiratt’s political role rendered him ineligible, as the BOT chairman must not have held a political position within the past year.