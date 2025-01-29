TTB readies THB21 billion for share buyback over three years

TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) has announced a share buyback programme worth 21 billion baht over 3 years under its business restructuring and balance sheet adjustment plan.

TTB said on Tuesday that it had informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the bank's board of directors had approved a share repurchase programme with a budget of 21 billion baht for a period of 3 years, from 2025 to 2027.

The first phase of the programme, to take place between February 3 and August 1 this year, will cover a buyback of not more than 3.5 billion shares or 3.6% of all issued shares, under a budget of 7 billion baht, the bank said.

The share buyback will be done through automatic matching via the stock exchange's trading system between these dates, it added.

TTB chief executive officer Piti Tantakasem said the share buyback is one of several projects under the bank’s capital management plan, which is designed to create added value for shareholders through business restructuring and adjustment of the bank’s balance sheet to make it more appropriate.