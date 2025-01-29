DES Ministry asks BOT to investigate 11 unlicensed loan apps

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has detected 11 allegedly unlicensed loan apps on Google’s Play Store and has tasked the Bank of Thailand (BOT) with taking action, the ministry’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Wethang Phuangsap, spokesman for the DES Ministry, stated that the BOT has been assigned to investigate whether these 11 apps are operating without a licence. If they are found to be unlicensed, the BOT must file a complaint with Google Thailand to have them removed from the Play Store or blocked in Thailand.

Google Play Store is a one-stop shop for discovering and installing various apps, games, and digital content. It serves as a vast online marketplace specifically for Android devices.