Top court upholds previous ruling, endorses bid for MRT Orange Line

The court said the changes were not made to benefit any company or favour any bidder. The changes also did not prevent the BTSC from participating in a new round of bidding either, it said.

The Supreme Administrative Court also said that the defendants had prioritised the technical abilities of bidders by changing the original TOR on July 3, 2020, so they could select a company that had the expertise to carry out the project for the ultimate benefit of the public.

The court said if a company that is not an expert is chosen for the project, it could cause irreparable damages. Hence, it said, prioritising technical qualifications was not an unlawful decision. The court also pointed out that the MRTA had held a public hearing before changing the TOR.

The MRTA launched a second round of bidding on July 27, 2022, for the 140-billion baht project with two bidders – Bangkok Expressways and Metro Plc (BEM) and Italian-Thai Development. BEM won the bid because it offered MRTA 78.29 billion baht in return for the right to operate the entire Orange Line.

An MRTA source said the agency will use the court’s ruling to seek final approval for the project by sending the draft contract to the Transport Ministry for endorsement before sending it to the Cabinet for final approval.

Once approved by the Cabinet, MRTA will sign the contract with BEM so it can install the operating section and start running trains while constructing the western section.