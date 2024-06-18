Bangchak ranks among Fortune Southeast Asia 500 in 2024 debut list  

Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Group Chief Executive Officer and President, of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, stated, “On behalf of Bangchak, I am honoured that the company is ranked among the top 25 of the 500 companies in Southeast Asia. This achievement reaffirms our position as a leading company in the region and is a clear testament to our robust performance and dynamic growth. It reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability, green innovation, and excellence, prioritizing the balance of energy trilemma: energy security, sustainability, and affordability for the country.
This honour is a result of our diverse growth engines that continue to drive our success. Thanks to the dedication of our Bangchak team and the unwavering support of our stakeholders, whose contributions have been instrumental in achieving such remarkable results.”
The Fortune Southeast Asia 500 is a ranked list compiled by Fortune, one of the world's most respected business media outlets. Introduced in 2024, the list spotlights the region’s 500 largest companies by revenue. Fortune’s focus on the region comes as Southeast Asia gains greater significance in the global economy due to shifting supply chains and the rapid development of the region's economies. Bangchak's inclusion among these esteemed ranks underscores its position as a leader in energy transition within the region.