TikTok Shop giving Shopee, Lazada a run for the money

This development was unveiled in an annual study by Singapore-based consultancy Momentum Works, which was published in Nikkei Asia on Tuesday.

TikTok’s e-commerce arm, TikTok Shop, saw a remarkable surge in its gross merchandise volume (GMV), nearly quadrupling from US$4.4 billion in 2022 to $16.3 billion in 2023.

This dramatic growth, combined with TikTok’s majority stake acquisition in Indonesia’s Tokopedia last year, has propelled the platform to second place in the ASEAN e-commerce market, commanding an estimated 28.4% share in 2023.

The report indicates that the total e-commerce GMV in Southeast Asia reached $114.6 billion in 2023, marking a 15% increase from the previous year.

While Shopee maintained its market leadership with a 48% share, Lazada slipped to third place with 16.4%.

TikTok and Tokopedia each claimed 14.2% of the market. According to the report, Tokopedia is now TikTok’s “shop” service in all but name and branding, and “integration is happening post-Indonesian elections with TikTok Shop team replacing systems and processes gradually”.

The report added that while “TikTok Shop has yet to touch Shopee’s core, it has taken a large portion of Shopee’s potential growth”.

Agile moves

Momentum Works also noted that TikTok Shop’s ability to find a solution to the ban in Indonesia in just two months occurred remarkably quickly. The move transformed Tokopedia’s parent GoTo group’s stakeholders, including some powerful business interests in Indonesia, from adversaries to allies, demonstrating TikTok Shops’ agility and rapid learning.