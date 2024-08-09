THAI keen to invest in maintenance, repair, overhaul centre in EEC

The airline was currently negotiating and discussing with numerous potential partners from both domestic and international companies, he said. However, it is still too early to outline the details because THAI Airways is awaiting concrete conditions from Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO).

His remarks came a day after the EECO announced that it had recently submitted documents to approve a new MRO operator auction near U-Tapao Airport. THAI used to have an MRO facility at the airport but was unable to complete a new contract due to the ambiguous terms.

The EECO argued that it only needed to review the conditions so that this MRO project could best serve the objectives of the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development project, which is to become a regional comprehensive regional aviation hub.

As the country's leading airline operator, THAI CEO Chai emphasised that it was a must for the company to have its own MRO facility. He pointed out that having its own MRO would strengthen the airline’s competitiveness in terms of business and operation.

He assured that the company had more than enough cash flow to invest in more than 79.07 acres of the MRO centre at the U-Tapao airport, noting that the company's current debt has no impact on its investment plan.

Prepared for capital restructuring

The chairman of the airline’s debt rehabilitation administrator, Piyasvasti Amranand, said at the media briefing that THAI was progressing with its business rehabilitation plan, outlining a path towards capital restructuring that included a significant debt-to-equity conversion and a share offering.