Banpu targets investments in technology to cut carbon emissions

The move, he said, would include additional investment in Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Sequestration (CCUS) technology, battery farms, and battery manufacturing. However, given the current state of the global economy, the company must proceed cautiously, awaiting the right time and price before making a move, he added.

Banpu’s confidence in continuing to invest in decarbonisation and other energy technology stems from previous successes, particularly CCUS projects in the United States.

These initiatives are expected to result in the production of Carbon Sequestered Gas, a Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon neutral natural gas product.

“At the same time, we are driving the integration of digital technology and AI across all business units to improve operational efficiency and add value to Banpu’s ecosystem. This includes enhancing infrastructure and logistics management, expanding sales and marketing opportunities, reducing costs, and increasing competitiveness, particularly in the energy resources sector in Indonesia and the United States,” he said.

The move also coincides with a surge in demand for green energy sources, with data centres being prime examples of where Banpu intends to play a key role as an eco-friendly energy solution provider.

“We are now in discussions with potential international partners. We would like to introduce net zero gas to these data centres,” he said.

The majority of the US$350 million in total investment funds this year would be invested in decarbonisation, he added.

Given that the global energy industry landscape is shifting towards green and clean requirements, Sinon pointed out that decarbonisation efforts, along with digitalisation, would help the company achieve long-term stability.