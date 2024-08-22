Thailand Post embraces digital and comprehensive logistics solutions

Highlighting its intention to evolve into an information logistics provider, he told a press conference that the company would offer services such as Prompt Post, a comprehensive electronic document management solution designed for the digital age.
Prompt Post includes four key services: trust service (certification and digital signatures), digital postbox (secure document storage), one-stop service (digital support for public and private sectors), and prompt pass (secure storage of personal documents).
Thailand Post is also introducing Postman Cloud, leveraging the expertise of its 25,000 postmen to provide services like survey, express, and matching. Additionally, D/ID (Digital Post ID) offers secure personal information protection and precise location tracking, he said
This strategic shift aligns with Thailand Post’s business strategy for the second half of 2024, which emphasises sustainability through ESG+E principles (environment, social, governance, and economy).
The company aims to deliver sustainable growth through its postal network, providing transportation and communication services while driving various ESG+E-based initiatives, Dhanant said.
"Short- and long-term plans include environmental objectives such as carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The postal system will begin using electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of this year to reduce fuel consumption, with the goal of converting 85% of the fleet to electric vehicles by 2030 and 100% by 2040. Furthermore, Thailand Post is exploring the viability of incorporating hydrogen energy into its transportation system,” he said.
In terms of social impact, Thailand Post is promoting sustainable communities through the “Thailand Post Connects Happiness” project, which aims to create jobs, boost local economies, and connect key communities to increase income opportunities.
This includes expanding sales channels for farmers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and socially vulnerable groups using the ThailandPostMart platform.
Over the last three years, this initiative has generated over 600 million baht per year in revenue from online and offline sales through Thailand Post, enabling the shipment of over 100,000 tonnes of fruits and agricultural products, thereby stimulating the local economy. In the first half of 2024, over 18 million kilograms of popular Thai fruits were shipped across the country via the EMS express service, Dhanant said.
Meanwhile, with regard to governance, Thailand Post prioritises data protection and ethical use, ensuring transparency at all operational levels. The company is also focused on generating revenue through innovation and new business ventures, as well as promoting long-term growth and adapting to the demands of the digital era, he said.
In addition to these new ventures, Thailand Post continues to focus on its core logistics and transportation business, which is the company's primary source of revenue. The company is attempting to retain existing customers while acquiring new ones by partnering with platforms like TikTok, Shopee, and Lazada to provide logistics services, he said.
The domestic EMS express service has grown the most, with parcel volume increasing by 12.92% since 2023, owing to the expansion of e-commerce and retail, as well as the service's quick, dependable, and diverse delivery options. It currently has over 50,000 service points nationwide, he said.