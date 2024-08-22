Thailand Post embraces digital and comprehensive logistics solutions

Highlighting its intention to evolve into an information logistics provider, he told a press conference that the company would offer services such as Prompt Post, a comprehensive electronic document management solution designed for the digital age.

Prompt Post includes four key services: trust service (certification and digital signatures), digital postbox (secure document storage), one-stop service (digital support for public and private sectors), and prompt pass (secure storage of personal documents).

Thailand Post is also introducing Postman Cloud, leveraging the expertise of its 25,000 postmen to provide services like survey, express, and matching. Additionally, D/ID (Digital Post ID) offers secure personal information protection and precise location tracking, he said

This strategic shift aligns with Thailand Post’s business strategy for the second half of 2024, which emphasises sustainability through ESG+E principles (environment, social, governance, and economy).

The company aims to deliver sustainable growth through its postal network, providing transportation and communication services while driving various ESG+E-based initiatives, Dhanant said.

