GoPro Goes Big & Small: Unveils Powerful Hero13 Black & Ultra-Compact Hero

GoPro founder and chief executive officer Nicholas Woodman said via a videoconference that this year’s two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro community.
“Hero13 Black features four new interchangeable lens mods that [the camera] automatically detects and adjusts its settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery that provides longer runtimes and improved thermal performance.
“And then there’s Hero, the smallest, lightest 4K GoPro ever with a screen that will appeal to new and experienced users with its rugged, ultralight design and impressive 4K image quality,” he said.
The standalone camera of Hero13 Black is priced at 15,900 baht, while the Hero13 Black Creator Edition is 23,900 baht, which includes a Volta Power Grip, Media Mod, and Light Mod, or activity-specific Hero13 Black Accessory Bundles exclusive to GoPro.com.
The GoPro Hero is priced at 7,900 baht.
At a media briefing in Bangkok, Ron Ng, GoPro global training content and community senior specialist, discussed the new functions and features included in the two most recent flagship cameras.
The GoPro Hero 13 Black has a built-in noise-reduction system and supports HLG HDR and 10-bit video in G-Log format. The camera can capture slow motion in 720p at 400fps, 900p at 360fps, and 5.3K at 120fps.
An updated Wi-Fi 6 wireless module allows for a 40% increase in data transmission speed. New features include a magnetic mount, magnetic charging, and three new lenses. The battery capacity has also been improved by 10% compared with the previous version.
GoPro has also released a set of HB Hero 13 Black series lenses. The Ultra Wide Lens Mod ($99.99) offers a 177-degree field of view with a 1:1 aspect ratio. The Macro Lens Mod ($129.99) enables macro photography but has a minimum focus distance of 11 centimetres. The Anamorphic Lens Mod ($129.99) provides 21:9 recording and a cinematic-style flare effect.
The Hero 13 Black supports HLG HDR recording and 10-bit video in G-Log, features a new slow-motion mode up to 400 frames per second, and includes an updated Wi-Fi 6 module. The camera also benefits from a magnetic mount, magnetic charging, and a set of new lenses, including ultra-wide, macro, and anamorphic.
For those seeking a more affordable option, GoPro has introduced the HERO.
Ng stated that the GoPro Hero is 35% smaller and 46% lighter at 86 grams. It supports 4K recording at 30 frames per second and has an operating time of up to 155 minutes.
He pointed out that the GoPro Hero is smaller and easier to use, allowing amateur users to use the camera for everyday activities like painting, planting, walking, cooking, and picnicking.
"The Hero is being marketed as the smallest and lightest 4K GoPro camera ever to feature a screen, making it an attractive option for beginners or those prioritising portability," he said.
The latest Hero13 Black and Hero cameras are designed to integrate seamlessly with the Quik app, providing significant benefits for GoPro subscribers. One of the standout features includes automatic highlight videos that are sent directly to the user's phone.
"By simply plugging in your GoPro while connected to home Wi-Fi, the camera uploads your footage to the cloud as it charges, creating a highlight reel complete with beat-synched music and effects," Ng explained.
Additionally, he noted that the Quik app offers an array of editing tools that empower users to refine their videos like professionals. Users can tweak the app-created highlight videos or start from scratch, utilising features such as zoom, cropping, filters, and data overlays.
Furthermore, transferring photos and videos from the camera to your phone is effortless with wireless upload, along with unlimited cloud storage provided by the Quik app. With hassle-free auto-upload, your GoPro takes care of the rest once connected to your home Wi-Fi, ensuring that all your memories are securely backed up and easily accessible.
Both the Hero13 Black and the Hero are available for pre-order, with shipping and retail availability beginning on Tuesday. GoPro is also offering a range of accessories, including the Hero13 Black Creator Edition bundle and activity-optimised accessory bundles, exclusively through their website.
In addition to the cameras, GoPro has introduced new mounting options, including magnetic latch and ball-joint mounts, designed to provide users with flexibility in how they use their cameras.
Future outlook
Sangeet Singh, GoPro marketing manager for Southeast Asia, said that with these new releases, GoPro hopes to strengthen its position in the action camera market by providing options for both professional creators and casual users.
"Thailand is the first market in the region where we have launched the Hero13 Black and Hero. The change reflects our intention to serve a broader range of customers. While professional content creators remain a significant market segment, the company is also focussing on everyday users who want to document their lives and experiences," he said.
The company will continue to launch products in Malaysia and the Philippines on Tuesday, he added.
"The Hero's compact design and intuitive interface make it an attractive option for those who want a high-quality camera without the complexity of larger models. This aligns with the trend towards more accessible and versatile camera technology," he said.
He then emphasised that Asia, and Thailand in particular, is a key market for GoPro thanks to its focus on outdoor activities and travel. The company's products are well suited for capturing action sports, diving, and other adventurous pursuits.
"Our target audience isn't just content creators; it's everyday people, families, and youngsters eager to capture their experiences in ways that exceed what a mobile phone can offer," he said.
Looking ahead, Singh said GoPro's focus on community-driven innovation and its expanding product lineup position the company for continued growth. As the demand for high-quality, affordable and versatile cameras increases, GoPro is well equipped to capitalise on emerging trends and maintain its market leadership.
"With our new product launches, we hope to excite the community about what our cameras can do, empowering them to explore and share their adventures," he said, expecting the company to be inspired by its user community and continue to meet the changing needs of its target audience.