GoPro Goes Big & Small: Unveils Powerful Hero13 Black & Ultra-Compact Hero

GoPro founder and chief executive officer Nicholas Woodman said via a videoconference that this year’s two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro community.

“Hero13 Black features four new interchangeable lens mods that [the camera] automatically detects and adjusts its settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery that provides longer runtimes and improved thermal performance. “And then there’s Hero, the smallest, lightest 4K GoPro ever with a screen that will appeal to new and experienced users with its rugged, ultralight design and impressive 4K image quality,” he said.

The standalone camera of Hero13 Black is priced at 15,900 baht, while the Hero13 Black Creator Edition is 23,900 baht, which includes a Volta Power Grip, Media Mod, and Light Mod, or activity-specific Hero13 Black Accessory Bundles exclusive to GoPro.com.

The GoPro Hero is priced at 7,900 baht.

At a media briefing in Bangkok, Ron Ng, GoPro global training content and community senior specialist, discussed the new functions and features included in the two most recent flagship cameras.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black has a built-in noise-reduction system and supports HLG HDR and 10-bit video in G-Log format. The camera can capture slow motion in 720p at 400fps, 900p at 360fps, and 5.3K at 120fps.

An updated Wi-Fi 6 wireless module allows for a 40% increase in data transmission speed. New features include a magnetic mount, magnetic charging, and three new lenses. The battery capacity has also been improved by 10% compared with the previous version.