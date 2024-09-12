Dairy producer and distributor KCG Corporation adopts new and greener strategy on the path to profitability

During the first media visit to the KCG Logistics Park, he said that this improvement aligns with KCG's ambitious goal of achieving 10 billion baht in revenue over the next 3-5 years, whilst emphasising excellence in quality, technology-driven growth, and environmental sustainability.

The park officially opened on August 29.

Having invested over 350 million baht in its construction, he pointed out that the new logistics park is believed to be a world-class distribution centre and warehouse, enhancing KCG's competitive edge whilst addressing sustainability concerns through its “From Great to Growth” strategy.

“KCG believes supply chain and inventory management are key drivers of business growth. They are considered one of the company's seven business pillars. The supply chain acts as a bridge between our products and the end consumer, fostering sustainable business growth. Our distribution centres and warehouses serve as crucial links, connecting KCG’s high-quality production with the swift, secure, and quality-preserved delivery of our 50+ brands to customers,” he said.

KCG’s strategic shift is in response to evolving consumer demands that are reshaping modern supply chain practices. The company is adapting to consumer trends that favour diverse, high-quality products, with a focus on excellence and sustainability.

It is also propelled by the rapid advancement of digitalisation and automation in the food industry. The company is investing heavily in technology to manage complex systems efficiently, enhance its competitive edge, and reduce long-term operational costs.

This forward-thinking approach positions KCG as a frontrunner in supply chain innovation within Thailand’s food sector.