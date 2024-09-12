Thailand’s industrial park giant gears up for ASEAN ‘golden era’

The strategic business plan, unveiled by CEO Jareeporn Jarukornsakul on Wednesday, aims to capitalise on global companies’ increasing interest in Southeast Asia investments.





Optimistic outlook for ASEAN investment

"ASEAN will experience a golden era in the next 1-2 years, with investments from China, Taiwan, and the United States in the EV, semiconductor, PCB, and supply chain industries," Jareeporn said.

This optimistic outlook has prompted WHA to revise its land sales target this year upwards from 2,275 rai (364 hectares) to 2,500 rai.

Jeeraporn noted a "strong trend" of multinationals relocating their production bases to Southeast Asia, driven by the need to diversify their supply chains and leverage the region's growing economic potential.



Major deals and ongoing negotiations

Jareeporn said the company has signed a deal with a US technology firm covering more than 400 rai of land, with the outcome of negotiations for another 600 rai expected in October.

WHA aims to close deals on 1,000 rai by the end of the year, focusing on investors looking to relocate to the Thailand-Vietnam corridor.



