Texas Chicken to serve its last meal in Thailand on Sept 30

American fast-food chain Texas Chicken has announced that it will shutter all its branches in Thailand by the end of September, marking the end of its nine-year stint in the country.

In a social-media post, the company expressed gratitude to its customers and invited them to have one last meal before the final curtain falls on September 30.

“It’s time to say goodbye to Texas Chicken after nine years of delicious memory. But don’t be sad as we will part with smiles and happiness. Let’s create the final memory together by filling yourselves and having fun before this legend ends,” the restaurant chain’s post read.