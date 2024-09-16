Texas Chicken to serve its last meal in Thailand on Sept 30

American fast-food chain Texas Chicken has announced that it will shutter all its branches in Thailand by the end of September, marking the end of its nine-year stint in the country.
In a social-media post, the company expressed gratitude to its customers and invited them to have one last meal before the final curtain falls on September 30.
“It’s time to say goodbye to Texas Chicken after nine years of delicious memory. But don’t be sad as we will part with smiles and happiness. Let’s create the final memory together by filling yourselves and having fun before this legend ends,” the restaurant chain’s post read.
Texas Chicken has been operating in Thailand with franchise partner PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (PTTOR).
As of June this year, Texas Chicken branches in Thailand fell from 100 to 97. The fried chicken market in Thailand is estimated to be worth 27 billion baht, with KFC dominating the market with a 90% share.
PTTOR has yet to reveal which brand or chain will fill the vacant spaces left behind at PTT petrol stations by Texas Chicken’s departure.