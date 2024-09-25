Read Café a giant leap for knowledge dissemination in digital era

The innovative project, which opened on Tuesday, aims to promote reading among people of all ages through online platforms, offering access to more than 10,000 learning materials free of charge for members.

Located in Parking Building D of the Government Centre in Chaeng Wattana district of Bangkok, Read Café combines the ambience of a coffee shop with state-of-the-art digital learning resources. The project, which took over eight months to complete, represents a significant step towards elevating knowledge dissemination in the digital era.

Explaining the concept behind the project, OKMD president Twarath Sutabutr said the 'Read Café Model Area' project was implemented to elevate knowledge into the digital era, which is one of OKMD's important missions in promoting lifelong learning for the public.

"We aim to create a public learning process through providing knowledge services in modern model learning sources. We aim to create a reading culture, develop creativity, and increase opportunities to access knowledge in various fields for Thai people of all ages effectively," he explained.

Read Café offers a unique "blended reading and learning experience" by providing modern knowledge services on online platforms. The centrepiece of this digital offering is the TK Read Application, a digital library application from TK Park.

Highlighting the app’s features, Dr Twarath said: "Read Café is an enhanced learning experience that combines technology with an atmosphere conducive to reading and relaxation, making learning a more engaging and accessible activity for everyone. Interested parties can sign up for the TK Read application for free and receive various benefits just by signing up as a member," he said.