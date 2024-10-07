New ASEAN pact set to transform regional trade, connectivity

Speaking at the ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025 seminar on Monday, Jirayut outlined how the upcoming ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) could inject up to US$2 trillion (66.88 trillion) into the region's economy.

"DEFA will unify over 600 million people in a single digital marketplace, positioning ASEAN to become the world's fourth-largest economy," he said. The legally binding agreement, already more than 50% complete, aims to create borderless digital connectivity between member states.

Meanwhile, Jirayut identified five crucial factors driving ASEAN's economic rise, highlighting the region's strong growth potential bolstered by the DEFA agreement.

He noted the demographic advantage presented by countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines, which possess young and dynamic workforces ready to contribute to economic development.

Additionally, competitive production and labour costs have made ASEAN an attractive destination for international investors. The region is also rich in natural resources, including valuable rare earth elements, further enhancing its economic appeal. Finally, Jirayut emphasised the significance of regional stability, which provides a conducive environment for growth in the face of escalating global geopolitical tensions.

Despite the optimistic regional outlook for ASEAN, Jirayut said that Thailand faces several urgent challenges that could hinder its economic progress. One significant concern is the record-high household debt, which has reached 93% of the country's GDP, threatening the financial stability of many families.