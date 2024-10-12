Thai firms secure spots on Forbes World's Best Employers list

PTT, CPF and Thai Beverage have been recognised for their commitment to sustainable practices and employee satisfaction.

PTT, a leading player in the energy sector, secured the highest position among Thai firms at 69th place. The company, which employs more than 3,500 people, operates in areas such as fuel, gas, petroleum, refineries, chemicals and construction.

CPF, ranked 246th, is a major force in Thailand's agricultural industry. Specialising in livestock, animal feed, meat production, and processed food, the company boasts a substantial workforce of more than 135,000 employees.

Thai Beverage, a diversified conglomerate involved in retail, wholesale, food, and beverages, claimed the 456th position. With 60,000 employees, the firm is a key player in Thailand's consumer market.

The inclusion of these Thai companies on the list underscores the country's growing focus on sustainable business practices and its potential to become a leader in this area.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a global statistical data service company, to conduct the survey for the eighth consecutive year. The research team surveyed more than 300,000 employees across 50 countries, focusing on multinational companies with more than 1,000 employees operating in at least two of the world's six continental regions.

Respondents were asked to rate their employers based on criteria such as salary, human-resource development, and remote work options. The survey also allowed participants to evaluate companies based on industry knowledge and insights from friends or family employed there.