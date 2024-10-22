DSV won two Prestigious Awards at Supply Chain Asia Awards 2024 - Supply Chain CEO (3PL) of the Year and Global 3PL of the Year

Guillaume Burette: A Visionary Leader in Logistics and Supply Chain

Guillaume Burette brings over two decades of experience in the supply chain and contract logistics industry, with a strong track record of leadership across both Europe and Asia. Since joining DSV in 2013, Guillaume’s leadership has been defined by his pursuit of operational excellence, transformative growth, and customer-centric service delivery. His current role oversees more than 7,000 employees in 13 countries within APAC, and under his stewardship, DSV has continued to grow sustainably while delivering innovative solutions to customers.

Guillaume’s journey in the logistics world began long before his current role. Specializing in P&L management, operations, and business development, Guillaume’s ability to navigate the diverse cultural landscapes of APAC while fostering strong relationships with customers has set him apart as a true leader in the logistics and supply chain industry.

Guillaume’s leadership philosophy is rooted in understanding customer needs and building trusted partnerships. He has successfully implemented initiatives such as appointing country managers to drive business excellence and improve localized operations, including across the 28 warehousing facilities in Thailand.



DSV’s Commitment to Growth and Innovation

DSV’s dedication to sustainable growth, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence was further acknowledged during the Supply Chain Awards 2024 with the company being named Global 3PL of the Year. This accolade is awarded to companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the global logistics arena. DSV’s ability to innovate, its excellence in service delivery, and its commitment to operational efficiency were key factors in securing this prestigious title.



Global 3PL of the Year: Recognizing Industry Leadership and Innovation

The Global 3PL of the Year award highlights DSV’s status as an industry leader on the world stage. It recognizes companies that consistently set the standard for innovation, operational excellence, and service quality. DSV’s success in global logistics is built on its ability to provide integrated, end-to-end solutions that help businesses across industries streamline their supply chains and reduce costs while delivering on sustainability goals.

With more than 75,000 employees in over 80 countries, DSV has built a truly global network to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients. The company’s success has been driven by its capacity to stay ahead of the curve in terms of technological advancements, process optimization, and sustainable practices. This award underscores DSV’s leadership in shaping the future of logistics and solidifying its position as a trusted partner for companies worldwide.



Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for DSV and the Supply Chain Industry

As the supply chain industry continues to evolve, leaders like Guillaume Burette and companies like DSV play an essential role in shaping its future. Guillaume’s recognition at the Supply Chain Industry Night Awards 2024 is not only a personal milestone but also a reflection of DSV’s ongoing success in delivering excellence and innovation to its clients across the globe.

DSV remains committed to staying at the forefront of the industry by investing in sustainable solutions, strengthening its global network, and driving long-term value for customers, employees, and society at large.

Once again, congratulations to Guillaume Burette and the entire DSV team in APAC on this remarkable achievement. We look forward to many more milestones as DSV continues to set new standards for excellence in logistics and supply chain management.

